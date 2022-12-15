News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Football Club: 20 fan scenes which capture the all the emotions of watching the Seasiders back to the 90s

These pictures across the decades sum up the ecstasy and agony for fans watching their beloved team.

By Claire Lark
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:01am

The emotions etched on their faces are palpable. There are some key matches featured, including play-offs creating a picture of heart-stopping moments and jubilation.

1. The Fans

Blackpool fans celebrate their team's first goal against Cambridge in the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Sunday 24th March 2002

Photo: Barry Batchelor

2. The Fans

Fans react to Blackpool's goal against Oldham Athletic in 2000

Photo: Mike Foster

3. The Fans

The opening of Blackpool Football Club new Stadium at Bloomfield Road, 2002. One young fan finds a way to keep her ears warm!

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. The Fans

All set for the play offs against Yeovil in 2007

Photo: Richard Parks

