Blackpool Football Club: 20 fan scenes which capture the all the emotions of watching the Seasiders back to the 90s
These pictures across the decades sum up the ecstasy and agony for fans watching their beloved team.
By Claire Lark
2 hours ago
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 10:01am
The emotions etched on their faces are palpable. There are some key matches featured, including play-offs creating a picture of heart-stopping moments and jubilation.
