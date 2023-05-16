Blackpool FC matchday pubs: 14 of the best places near Bloomfield Road for pre-match pints including some lost to history
A pre-match pint before kick-off is must for most supporters.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Whether gathering to discuss the line-up before kick-off, celebrating a win or commiserating after a sore defeat, a good pub is key to the whole matchday experience.
Blackpool is full of brilliant bars, some which are a stone’s throw from the Bloomfield Road ground. There are plenty for the away fans too. These are the ones which provide a warm welcome for fans and some pubs which you will remember but are sadly gone.
In case you missed them: 10 great movies and series filmed in Blackpool ranked by their IMDb rating
Bloomfield Road Stadium: 29 evocative scenes of how a generation of fans will remember the home of Blackpool FC in the 70s, 80s and 90s
Page 1 of 4