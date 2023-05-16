News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC matchday pubs: 14 of the best places near Bloomfield Road for pre-match pints including some lost to history

A pre-match pint before kick-off is must for most supporters.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:11 BST

Whether gathering to discuss the line-up before kick-off, celebrating a win or commiserating after a sore defeat, a good pub is key to the whole matchday experience.

Blackpool is full of brilliant bars, some which are a stone’s throw from the Bloomfield Road ground. There are plenty for the away fans too. These are the ones which provide a warm welcome for fans and some pubs which you will remember but are sadly gone.

A fairly new venture, The Armfield Club is the main supporters' bar and will see it packed out on match days. It replaced the old Bar 1 pub

1. Armfield Club

A fairly new venture, The Armfield Club is the main supporters' bar and will see it packed out on match days. It replaced the old Bar 1 pub Photo: Google

The New Albert on Lytham Road is a stone's throw from Bloomfield Road and so is a great choice for a pint.

2. The New Albert

The New Albert on Lytham Road is a stone's throw from Bloomfield Road and so is a great choice for a pint. Photo: Google

Newton Arms in Normoss is off the beaten track but anchors itself on being a place for pre-match pints - it's away from the madness of matchday crowds as well. It does decent food too

3. Newton Arms

Newton Arms in Normoss is off the beaten track but anchors itself on being a place for pre-match pints - it's away from the madness of matchday crowds as well. It does decent food too Photo: Google

The Excelsior on Lytham Road is one of the closest pubs to Blackpool FC grounds - but it's for home fans only

4. The Excelsior

The Excelsior on Lytham Road is one of the closest pubs to Blackpool FC grounds - but it's for home fans only Photo: Google

