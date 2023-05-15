Dog friendly places to eat and drink in Blackpool
If your dogs are anything like mine, they certainly don’t like being left at home, particularly during the summer months.
But as the warmer weather rolls, the safe window for taking your dog anywhere becomes increasingly limited to the bookends of the day.
Fortunately, there are planty of dog friendly places to visit in our town, where you and your pooch can duck out of the summer sun to cool down.
Whether it's a quick brew or pint, bowl of water, or bite to eat, these are the pubs, restaurants, café and bars in Blackpool that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.
