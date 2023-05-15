Dog friendly places to eat and drink in Blackpool

If your dogs are anything like mine, they certainly don’t like being left at home, particularly during the summer months.

But as the warmer weather rolls, the safe window for taking your dog anywhere becomes increasingly limited to the bookends of the day.

Fortunately, there are planty of dog friendly places to visit in our town, where you and your pooch can duck out of the summer sun to cool down.

Whether it's a quick brew or pint, bowl of water, or bite to eat, these are the pubs, restaurants, café and bars in Blackpool that will welcome you and your four-legged companion.

If you fancy travelling further afield, here are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor.

Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]

Albert's Ale Micropub Albert's Ale Micropub in Albert Road welcome well behaved dog into the bar, but not into the hotel or restaurant. For more details call 01253 292827

Dahlia's Kitchen Licensed Restaurant and Coffee Shop Whether you are grabbing a morning coffee or an afternoon tea, you can take your pooch with you to Dahlia's Kitchen in Cropper Road. For more information call 0333 050 7730.

Café Chicco On The Green Situated in grounds of Solaris, South Shore, visitors can dine with their dogs at Café Chicco.

Café Chicco On The Prom Café Chicco, close to Madame Tussauds along Blackpool Promenade, also welcomes dogs inside and out to the doggy café.