The Red Arrows make their customary spectacular entrance in 2018
Blackpool Air Show 2022: 19 pictures capturing the exhilaration of past events - including Red Arrows - to remind us what to expect this weekend

With its huge expanse of superb coastline from which to spectate, Blackpool Air Show is a firm favourite on the calendar

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:28 pm

These photo rewind the years to capture the exhilaration and crowd scenes at past events. The Red Arrows dancing in the skies, fly pasts and daredevil wing walkers, it’s no wonder it’s such a crowd puller.

1. Air Show memories

The Red Arrows over the sea in 2017

Photo: Julian Brown

2. Air Show memories

Red Arrows against the setting of the Big Wheel in 2006

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Air Show memories

You couldn't put a pin between the crowds on the Promenade for Blackpool Air Show in 2005

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Air Show memories

The RAF Red Arrows "meet and greet" on Princess Parade in 2007

Photo: Bill Johnson

