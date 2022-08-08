Blackpool Bubble Rush: 23 colourful pictures as families have fun in the foam in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice

Families enjoyed fun in the foam as Blackpool Bubble Rush returned.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:19 am

The only Bubble Rush in the North West took over Lawson’s Showground yesterday to raise funds for Bispham-based Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Foam canons covered participants in colourful bubbles across four stations as glorious sunshine beamed down.

Take a look at our special picture gallery below. Can you spot yourself, your family or friends?

1. Blackpool Bubble Rush

There were four coloured bubble stations stretched out over 2.5k

Photo: David Hurst

2. Blackpool Bubble Rush

Blackpool Bubble Rush at Lawson's Showground in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice

Photo: David Hurst

3. Blackpool Bubble Rush

The colourful fund-raising event was held on Sunday, August 7

Photo: David Hurst

4. Blackpool Bubble Rush

A fun event to raise money for the Bispham-based hospice

Photo: David Hurst

ShowgroundNorth WestBispham
