Blackpool Air Show full schedule of flights: When it's on, what to see and where to park, including return of Red Arrows

The Red Arrows at Blackpool Air Show

WHEN ARE THE RED ARROWS FLYING?

The Reds will perform at 5pm both days of the Blackpool Air Show Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14, in what is their first appearance in the resort since 2018.

The pilots of Britain’s favourite display team will showcase their astonishing acrobatic skills high above the seafront opposite the iconic Blackpool Tower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Airshow 2019; The Typhoon

The team’s pilots will be doing some meet and greet sessions around the viewing area on the Tower Festival Headland.

WHAT ELSE IS ON?

The free two-day show will also feature thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. long-awaited return of one of the world’s most spectacular aerial display teams.

WHERE TO PARK?

Crowds at Blackpool Air Show

Organisers VisitBlackpool are advising visitors to get to the resort early as demand for public car parks is likely to be exceptionally high.

An overspill car park will be available at Blackpool Airport at the south end of the promenade, offering visitors a chance to park all day for £5 using the PayByPhone app.

The car park is a short walk from the Starr Gate tram terminus, where people can take a tram to the Tower Festival Headland.

DON’T FORGET YOUR CAMERAS

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled that the Reds will be providing a breath-taking finale on both days. Anyone who has witnessed a Red Arrows display over the Blackpool seafront will know it’s a photographer’s dream, so don’t forget your cameras – and please plan your journey and arrive in resort early so you don’t miss a moment of the action.”

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, Team Leader of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team and Red 1, said: “Displaying at Blackpool is always one of the highlights of any busy summer for the Red Arrows. With the Tower in sight and the wonderful coastline stretching out before you, Blackpool is a location which really excites you as a display pilot.

“One of the key aims of the Red Arrows is to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds through a dynamic demonstration of teamwork and precision. This is another reason why Blackpool Air Show is a great event for us – it attracts tens of thousands of people, many of whom are families, and it’s wonderful to know so many are watching and enjoying our new display.”

There will be a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village on the headland. This summer, the village is sponsored by the seafront family entertainment centre, Coral Island.

BLACKPOOL DISPLAY PROGRAMME: SATURDAY AUGUST 13

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

14:10 -TYPHOON

14:23 -SPITFIRE

14:35 -WING WALKERS

14:56 -BBMF

15:17 -MUSCLE PITTS

15:30 -L-39

15:42 -CHINOOK

16:00- CALIDUS

16:12 -SWORDFISH

16:25- STRIKEMASTER

16:37 -TRAINER FORM'N

17:00 -RED ARROWS

BLACKPOOL DISPLAY PROGRAMME: SUNDAY AUGUST 14

14:10 – TYPHOON

14:23 – BBMF

14:44 – STRIKEMASTER

14:56- SPITFIRE

15:08 -L-39

15:20- WING WALKERS

15:41 -SWORDFISH

15:54 -CHINOOK

16:12 – CALIDUS

16:24 – MUSCLE PITTS

16:37 -TRAINER FORM'N