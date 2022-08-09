Ride The Lights on Blackpool Promenade ahead of big Switch-On celebration with comedian Johnny Vegas

Blackpool’s annual Ride The Lights bike ride will take place on Blackpool Promenade on Tuesday, August 30, three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on by comedian Johnny Vegas.

The Promenade will be closed to traffic from 6.30pm until 10.30pm while cyclists of all ages and abilities make their journey along the seafront.

Participants can join the ride at any time between 7pm and 10pm at either the Starr Gate in South Shore or Red Bank Road in Bispham.

Blackpool Illuminations Ride the Lights 2019

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an extraordinary event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights!

“It’s a wonderful time for families to come together and enjoy one of the most iconic attractions in the land.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of the anticipated Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on January 2 2023.

On Wednesday, August 31, Trinity Hospice will stage its annual Night Run, starting on the Tower Festival Headland opposite the Blackpool Tower.

Ride The Lights. Picture by VisitBlackpool

The Illuminations Switch-On will take place on Friday, September 2. The celebration will take place in the Tower Ballroom with performances by Blue, Tom Grennan and Mae Muller, and will be live-streamed to a global audience across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels.