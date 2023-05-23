News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool 2001: 17 picture moments which celebrate the people of Blackpool in a year

The people are the essence of what a town is all about and these pictures rewind to 2001 to showcase life in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:21 BST

From school memories and the town’s workers to sporting events and lights switch ons, this is how our town shaped up through a year. Are you pictured?

Fire crews drafted in The Gazette's Face of 2001 Heidi van Cliff to give them extra pulling power. And it was family affair as Heidi led the team away with her dad Lee van Cliff, who was station officer at Blackpool fire station, at her side

Fire crews drafted in The Gazette's Face of 2001 Heidi van Cliff to give them extra pulling power. And it was family affair as Heidi led the team away with her dad Lee van Cliff, who was station officer at Blackpool fire station, at her side Photo: Rob Lock

Jim Bowen is overwhelmed by the 'voices' competing for the celebrity sound-a-like disabled parking space machines at the Asda store in Blackpool in 2001. Left to right: Stuart Smith, Chris Rhodes, Bradley King, Lisa Cailes, Iain Riches, Kerry Wilson, Leslie Gibson (winner), Simon Whitehouse

Jim Bowen is overwhelmed by the 'voices' competing for the celebrity sound-a-like disabled parking space machines at the Asda store in Blackpool in 2001. Left to right: Stuart Smith, Chris Rhodes, Bradley King, Lisa Cailes, Iain Riches, Kerry Wilson, Leslie Gibson (winner), Simon Whitehouse Photo: National World

Pop group Steps turn on the 2001 Blackpool Illuminations in Talbot Square

Pop group Steps turn on the 2001 Blackpool Illuminations in Talbot Square Photo: Phil Noble

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool hosted the 2001 Employment Service Jobfair. Shelley Snowden from B&Q Warehouse on their recruitment stand.

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool hosted the 2001 Employment Service Jobfair. Shelley Snowden from B&Q Warehouse on their recruitment stand. Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure Beach