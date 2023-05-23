Blackpool 2001: 17 picture moments which celebrate the people of Blackpool in a year
The people are the essence of what a town is all about and these pictures rewind to 2001 to showcase life in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:21 BST
From school memories and the town’s workers to sporting events and lights switch ons, this is how our town shaped up through a year. Are you pictured?
In case you missed them: 17 Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures of the workers who kept the park running through the years
1990s Radio Roadshows in Blackpool: 18 nostalgic scenes which take you right back to parties on the beach
Page 1 of 5