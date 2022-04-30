The crowd at Rock FM's Party on the Prom, 1997
1990s Radio Roadshows in Blackpool: 18 nostalgic scenes which take you right back to parties on the beach

Roadshows were a massive part of the 1990s summer scene and they turned out the crowds in Blackpool in their thousands.

By Claire Lark
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:55 am

They were annual summer events and the biggest ones in Blackpool were hosted and broadcast by BBC Radio 1. They ran for three decades right to the end of the 90s when they were eventually replaced by one day pop festivals.

Always on the sands of the UK’s biggest resorts, Blackpool was obviously a top choice and they were loved by locals who saw the roadshows as a party on the beach. It was the place to be.

Rock FM also chipped in with some awesome events of their own around the same time. Were you there? You might spot yourself in the crowds

1. 1990s roadshows

Some of the young people who enjoyed Radio 1 Roadshow in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. 1990s Roadshows

Radio One Roadshow, Central Beach, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. 1990s Roadshows

Radio One DJ Dave Pearce at the roadshow on Central Beach in 1999

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. 1990s Roadshow

Radio One Roadshow on Blackpool Promenade. One crowd member enters into the spirit of things - is it you?

Photo: Martin Bostock

