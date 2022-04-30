They were annual summer events and the biggest ones in Blackpool were hosted and broadcast by BBC Radio 1. They ran for three decades right to the end of the 90s when they were eventually replaced by one day pop festivals.

Always on the sands of the UK’s biggest resorts, Blackpool was obviously a top choice and they were loved by locals who saw the roadshows as a party on the beach. It was the place to be.

Rock FM also chipped in with some awesome events of their own around the same time. Were you there? You might spot yourself in the crowds

1. 1990s roadshows Some of the young people who enjoyed Radio 1 Roadshow in 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

2. 1990s Roadshows Radio One Roadshow, Central Beach, 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3. 1990s Roadshows Radio One DJ Dave Pearce at the roadshow on Central Beach in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle Photo Sales

4. 1990s Roadshow Radio One Roadshow on Blackpool Promenade. One crowd member enters into the spirit of things - is it you? Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales