Blackpool 2000: 17 picture gems which celebrate the people of our town including when Valhalla opened at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

These photos rewind to the start of the new Millennium.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST

They reflect life, people and moments in Blackpool celebrating hair shows, the closure of a school, Miss Blackpool competition and a special OBE…

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music

1. Blackpool - 2000

Lionel Vinyl joins in with Bispham Endowed Primary School choir on the sea front at Blackpool 2000 Festival of Music Photo: Bill Johnson

Former Blackpool and England full-back Jimmy Armfield alongside his wife Anne at Buckingham Palace after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales

2. Blackpool - 2000

Former Blackpool and England full-back Jimmy Armfield alongside his wife Anne at Buckingham Palace after he recieved his OBE from the Prince of Wales Photo: John Stillwell

The cast from The Wizard of Oz Christmas Circus at Blackpool Tower, 2000

3. Blackpool - 2000

The cast from The Wizard of Oz Christmas Circus at Blackpool Tower, 2000 Photo: submit

Blackpool Borough Council Group Engineer Traffic and Road Safety Ian Thompson and Western Divisional Police Road Safety Dept PC Mike Gittus with a giant alcometer, while Lionel Vinyl takes the safe option at the launch of a road safety initiative

4. Blackpool - 2000

Blackpool Borough Council Group Engineer Traffic and Road Safety Ian Thompson and Western Divisional Police Road Safety Dept PC Mike Gittus with a giant alcometer, while Lionel Vinyl takes the safe option at the launch of a road safety initiative Photo: Martin Bostock

