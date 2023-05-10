News you can trust since 1873
11 of the longest-standing Blackpool restaurants to have survived the years

These are the restaurants in Blackpool which are the old favourites, the ones everyone goes back to and have stood the test of time.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST

They have served up culinary feasts for generations, many going back just for their favourite dishes and the tourists too. It’s where they head for first. Is your favourite included?

The Cottage Fish and Chip Restaurant in Newhouse Lane dates back to 1856. You can dine in at their famous restaurant which has served a host of famous faces over the years

The Cottage Fish and Chip Restaurant in Newhouse Lane dates back to 1856. You can dine in at their famous restaurant which has served a host of famous faces over the years

Mamma's in Topping Street opened in 1940 by Guilliano Giacommino who’s home town is Senigallia on the east coast of Italy

Mamma's in Topping Street opened in 1940 by Guilliano Giacommino who's home town is Senigallia on the east coast of Italy

La Piazza in Red Bank Road is a popular and much-loved Italian restaurant for more than 30 years

La Piazza in Red Bank Road is a popular and much-loved Italian restaurant for more than 30 years

Yorkshire Fisheries in Topping Street can trace its roots back to 1907 when William Taylor was working the business as a fried fish supplier. After making it through two world wars, the chip shop was named Yorkshire Fisheries and has kept the name to this day

Yorkshire Fisheries in Topping Street can trace its roots back to 1907 when William Taylor was working the business as a fried fish supplier. After making it through two world wars, the chip shop was named Yorkshire Fisheries and has kept the name to this day

