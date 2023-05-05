11 pictures show how Blackpool looked last time there was a Coronation in 1953
It’s 70 years ago since the late Queen was crowned and Blackpool was a very different place.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th May 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:48 BST
These pictures are flickers from the past and rewind to the long ago year of 1953. They focus on Market Street and, of course, Blackpool’s own Coronation Street. There’s even a superb aerial shot of our town, taken across the wings of an aircraft.
