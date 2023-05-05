News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures show how Blackpool looked last time there was a Coronation in 1953

It’s 70 years ago since the late Queen was crowned and Blackpool was a very different place.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th May 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:48 BST

These pictures are flickers from the past and rewind to the long ago year of 1953. They focus on Market Street and, of course, Blackpool’s own Coronation Street. There’s even a superb aerial shot of our town, taken across the wings of an aircraft.

Market Street. Hymans and Leonard Dews jewellers on the left and the site of the old St John's Market is just visible on the right where BHS would be built 1953

Market Street. Hymans and Leonard Dews jewellers on the left and the site of the old St John's Market is just visible on the right where BHS would be built 1953 Photo: Submit

This was Coronation Street in Blackpool as it was in 1953. The electric light suspended across the road was though by one reader to be a cable car! With that in mind the Gazette once used the pictures as an April Fool joke

This was Coronation Street in Blackpool as it was in 1953. The electric light suspended across the road was though by one reader to be a cable car! With that in mind the Gazette once used the pictures as an April Fool joke Photo: Submit

Not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953. Wonder if they were sprucing it up for the Coronation?

Not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953. Wonder if they were sprucing it up for the Coronation? Photo: Historical

Whitegate Baptist Church, Blackpool 1953

Whitegate Baptist Church, Blackpool 1953 Photo: submit

