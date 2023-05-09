News you can trust since 1873
21 scenes from High School Proms which remember a generation of Blackpool kids leaving school back in the 00s

It was the time of their lives and the most highly anticipated event on the school calendar.

By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST

It’s all about the dresses, hair and make-up, sharp suits and modes of transport and is a finely tuned celebration which marks the end of an era. Theses pictures take in high schools across Blackpool and Fylde in the decade of the 00s. Are you pictured?

Beacon Hill High School leavers ball at Ribby Hall Village

1. High School proms - the 00s

Beacon Hill High School leavers ball at Ribby Hall Village Photo: Bill Johnson

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School - Katie Gray, Ashleigh Bleasdale, Maddy Hughes, Leah Blair, Jess Robinson and Susie Gow, 2009

2. High School Proms - the memories

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School - Katie Gray, Ashleigh Bleasdale, Maddy Hughes, Leah Blair, Jess Robinson and Susie Gow, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Lytham St Annes High School Prom leavers ball at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Nick Kay, Heidi Quine, Lucie Sumner and Lucas Curnow

3. High School Proms - the 00s

Lytham St Annes High School Prom leavers ball at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Nick Kay, Heidi Quine, Lucie Sumner and Lucas Curnow Photo: Mark Pearson

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupils hired an open top bus to get them to their prom in 2009

4. High School Proms - the 00s

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupils hired an open top bus to get them to their prom in 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

