News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
22 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

23 memorable Blackpool high school pictures from 2010 - including the day when England Lioness Jill Scott went to Montgomery High School

These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to 2010.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

Most of the pupils pictured will be in their mid to late 20s now and they are bound to remember having their photos taken. You won’t want to miss them, there are some fabulous memories…

In case you missed them: 29 scenes captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the years 2002 and 2003

31 memories captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the year 2007

29 memories captured at Blackpool schools which will have you reminiscing if you were there in 2009

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

At Palatine High School are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. They were celebrating GCSE success

1. High School 2010

At Palatine High School are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. They were celebrating GCSE success Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
St George's High School won 2010 Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Pictured are Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson and Phil Wilkinson

2. High School 2010

St George's High School won 2010 Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Pictured are Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson and Phil Wilkinson Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Young Seasiders Highfield High School representatives and their work at the Solaris Centre. From left, Robyn Cockbury, Gemma Mason, Abigail Heap, Gabriella Heath, Eleanor Quick and Joe Shaw

3. High Schools 2010

Young Seasiders Highfield High School representatives and their work at the Solaris Centre. From left, Robyn Cockbury, Gemma Mason, Abigail Heap, Gabriella Heath, Eleanor Quick and Joe Shaw Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
'Jack the Ripper' day for Collegiate High School year ten pupils at the City Learning Centre, Grange Park, Blackpool. Pupils Rebecca Singleton (15) and Henry Bell (14) examine the evidence on his latest victim. Also pictured in costume are Helen Chiula and Phil Wright (City Learning Centre).

4. High Schools 2010

'Jack the Ripper' day for Collegiate High School year ten pupils at the City Learning Centre, Grange Park, Blackpool. Pupils Rebecca Singleton (15) and Henry Bell (14) examine the evidence on his latest victim. Also pictured in costume are Helen Chiula and Phil Wright (City Learning Centre). Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
BlackpoolEngland