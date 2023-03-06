News you can trust since 1873
29 scenes captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the years 2002 and 2003

These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to the years 2002 and 2003

By Claire Lark
12 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:59am

We are talking 20 odd years ago and most of the pupils pictured will be in their 30s now. You won’t want to miss them, there are some fabulous memories…

1. High School 2002-2003

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the leaver's service

Photo: Submit

2. High School 2002-2003

Lytham St Annes High, Mrs Win Sweeney takes a science class, L-R, Nathan McGarry, 13, James Hartley, 13, Rory Melia, 13, and Elliott Levi, 13

Photo: Toby Williams

3. High School 2002-2003

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school

Photo: Toby Williams

4. High School 2002-2003

Tractor pull champion Brian Armistead visited St Aidan's School in Preesall to help the design and judging of pupils' own pulling machines

Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool