9 pictures which show the changing face of King Charles III through waxwork at Blackpool Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds unveiled its latest waxwork immortalisation of King Charles III at the weekend, just in time for his Coronation.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:36 BST
But the waxwork museum has has a long-standing relationship with The Royal Family and has worked closely with the Palace through the years on the creation of Royal figures.
King Charles III first sat for Madame Tussards’ sculptors in 1968. These photos show his changing face, in his years as Prince Charles, right back to that very first waxwork figure which was unveiled in 1969. There’s also one of our late Queen and Prince William.
