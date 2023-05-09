But the waxwork museum has has a long-standing relationship with The Royal Family and has worked closely with the Palace through the years on the creation of Royal figures.

King Charles III first sat for Madame Tussards’ sculptors in 1968. These photos show his changing face, in his years as Prince Charles, right back to that very first waxwork figure which was unveiled in 1969. There’s also one of our late Queen and Prince William.