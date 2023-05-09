News you can trust since 1873
This was in 2003 and Louis Tussauds waxworks had just finished their new Prince Charles model and decided to put him out in town. Donna Chitty persuades Charles onto the beachThis was in 2003 and Louis Tussauds waxworks had just finished their new Prince Charles model and decided to put him out in town. Donna Chitty persuades Charles onto the beach
This was in 2003 and Louis Tussauds waxworks had just finished their new Prince Charles model and decided to put him out in town. Donna Chitty persuades Charles onto the beach

9 pictures which show the changing face of King Charles III through waxwork at Blackpool Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds unveiled its latest waxwork immortalisation of King Charles III at the weekend, just in time for his Coronation.

By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:36 BST

But the waxwork museum has has a long-standing relationship with The Royal Family and has worked closely with the Palace through the years on the creation of Royal figures.

King Charles III first sat for Madame Tussards’ sculptors in 1968. These photos show his changing face, in his years as Prince Charles, right back to that very first waxwork figure which was unveiled in 1969. There’s also one of our late Queen and Prince William.

The finishing touches added to the new Prince Charles waxwork in 2002

The finishing touches added to the new Prince Charles waxwork in 2002 Photo: Martin Bostock

This was in July 1981 when Blackpool's Madame Tussauds unveiled its new Prince Charles waxwork ahead of his marriage to Diana. But who is the girl?

This was in July 1981 when Blackpool's Madame Tussauds unveiled its new Prince Charles waxwork ahead of his marriage to Diana. But who is the girl? Photo: National World

Madame Tussauds give a celebratory party makeover to the wax figure of the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 90th birthday by placing him next to figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. This was in 2011

Madame Tussauds give a celebratory party makeover to the wax figure of the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 90th birthday by placing him next to figures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. This was in 2011 Photo: Ian West

Louis Tussauds waxworks in Blackpool had finished their new Prince Charles model, and decided to put him out on the town - this time at the tram stop

Louis Tussauds waxworks in Blackpool had finished their new Prince Charles model, and decided to put him out on the town - this time at the tram stop Photo: Rob Lock

