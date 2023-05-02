22 nostalgic scenes of Thornton which capture Victoria Road East, shops, precinct and surrounding streets in decades gone by
This eclectic mix of photos remember Thornton in days gone by.
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:00 BST
Plucked from our archives, the nostalgic pictures show how Thornton used to look, right back to the 1920s in some but mainly more recently over the last 50 years or so. There’s an evocative picture of a steam train thundering over the level crossing at Thornton and also some great photos of streets and houses dotted around the town in earlier years.
In case you missed them: 17 scenes of Cleveleys nostalgia captured in the 70s, 80s and 90s - including Victoria Road West shops, Jubilee Gardens and Promenade
19 nostalgic scenes of Cleveleys which capture Victoria Road West, the town centre and surrounding streets in the 70s, 80s and 90s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6