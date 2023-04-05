News you can trust since 1873
9 pictures which show a wrecked New Showboat in Cleveleys before it was pulled down in the 80s

The Showboat was a popular venue, an Art Deco building which was at the heart of Cleveleys entertainment for years.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

When it closed it became a dilapidated eyesore on Cleveleys seafront, targeted by vandals. Eventually it was decided the best solution was to demolish the building. It was owned by Ricky Taxe, who was based in America and at the time wanted to develop the site, on the corner of Kingsway and Princes Way. A public meeting to discuss possible ideas was arranged. As we now know the area was eventually redeveloped for housing. Do you have memories of the Showboat? We would love to hear them.

The story pinned to the back of this photo from May 1985 explains how police were being called in to stamp out vandalism at the disused venue and council chiefs were warning trespassers of the dangers

Paint peeling from the fascias, holes punched through the doors, this was New Showboat in its final days before demolition in June 1985

Such a sorrowful sight, work gets underway to demolish the Art Deco building

The caption on the back of this photo from 1985 reads 'Demolition work on the derelict Showboat night spot on Cleveleys Promenade is expected to be finished in three weeks. Workmen have almost complete gutting the inside of the building and hope to start on the main structure next week'

