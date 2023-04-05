When it closed it became a dilapidated eyesore on Cleveleys seafront, targeted by vandals. Eventually it was decided the best solution was to demolish the building. It was owned by Ricky Taxe, who was based in America and at the time wanted to develop the site, on the corner of Kingsway and Princes Way. A public meeting to discuss possible ideas was arranged. As we now know the area was eventually redeveloped for housing. Do you have memories of the Showboat? We would love to hear them.