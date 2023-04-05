9 pictures which show a wrecked New Showboat in Cleveleys before it was pulled down in the 80s
The Showboat was a popular venue, an Art Deco building which was at the heart of Cleveleys entertainment for years.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
When it closed it became a dilapidated eyesore on Cleveleys seafront, targeted by vandals. Eventually it was decided the best solution was to demolish the building. It was owned by Ricky Taxe, who was based in America and at the time wanted to develop the site, on the corner of Kingsway and Princes Way. A public meeting to discuss possible ideas was arranged. As we now know the area was eventually redeveloped for housing. Do you have memories of the Showboat? We would love to hear them.
In case you missed them: 11 scenes of Blackpool Palatine Hotel which stood pride of place for a generation - including its demolition
9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins
17 scenes of Cleveleys nostalgia captured in the 70s, 80s and 90s - including Victoria Road West shops, Jubilee Gardens and Promenade
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 3