Work to construct Sainsbury’s in Red Bank Road started in October 1982.
On the back of one of the photos it suggested that work began before plans were formerly approved by Blackpool Council. It was a controversial new store too as Hills Garage and two houses on Oldfield Avenue had to be demolished. But by opening day in August 1984, shoppers queued down Red Bank Road for their first look inside the new shop.
