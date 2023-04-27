News you can trust since 1873
9 pictures of Bispham Sainsbury's in Red Bank Road from its construction to the queues on opening day in 1984

Work to construct Sainsbury’s in Red Bank Road started in October 1982.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

On the back of one of the photos it suggested that work began before plans were formerly approved by Blackpool Council. It was a controversial new store too as Hills Garage and two houses on Oldfield Avenue had to be demolished. But by opening day in August 1984, shoppers queued down Red Bank Road for their first look inside the new shop.

This was the opening of the new Sainsbury's store in Bispham in August 1984. It created 141 permanent new jobs, both full-time and part-time. It was also the eighth Sainsbury's to open in 1984

1. Building Bispham Sainsbury's

This was the opening of the new Sainsbury's store in Bispham in August 1984. It created 141 permanent new jobs, both full-time and part-time. It was also the eighth Sainsbury's to open in 1984 Photo: National World

The first construction phase of Sainsbury's in Bispham gets underway, October 1982

2. Building Bispham Sainsbury's

The first construction phase of Sainsbury's in Bispham gets underway, October 1982 Photo: National World

The cleared site next to Bispham Conservative Club as work commenced in 1983

3. Early days of Bispham Sainsbury's

The cleared site next to Bispham Conservative Club as work commenced in 1983 Photo: National World

Foundation work underway behind the screens in May 1983

4. Building Bispham Sainsbury's

Foundation work underway behind the screens in May 1983 Photo: National World

Related topics:WorkSainsbury'sBlackpoolBlackpool Council