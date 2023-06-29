Tangerine Nightspot on Bloomfield Road was home to summer residencies for cabaret as well as being a nightclub and a place for BFC meetings and other occasions.
It was at its height in the 1990s and people still have fond memories of nights out there. Do you have memories from Tangerine Nightspot? You might be pictured…
A packed Tangerine Night Spot entertains guests before a match in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool FC held a meeting in the Tangerine Club where fans could ask questions about the new stadium and the future of the club, back in 1998
The photo shows one fan voicing his concerns Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool FC fans were invited to a media night at the Tangerine Club for a question and answer session with local radio and newspaper journalists who cover the club.
Pic shows The Gazette's Jonathan Lee replying to a question, flanked by the Football League's Chris Hull (left) and Blackpool player Phil Clarkson. This was in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock
Interior of the Tangerine Club in 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock
Steve McMahon and Karl Oyston at the Blckpool Football club fans forum at the Tangerine Club in 2000 Photo: Martin Bostock
Tangerine Tango: Jack Diamond, Jan Brett and Jimmy Cricket at the Tangerine Nightspot in 1998 Photo: Dave Nelson
Jack Diamond and Liz Dawn at the Tangerine Club Talent Show in 1998 Photo: Dave Nelson
The club as it was in 1995 Photo: Submit