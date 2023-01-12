News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures of Blackpool pubs exactly as they were in the 1990s

All from the 1990s, these pictures remember some of the resort’s favourite places for a pint.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:06am

Sadly, some are long gone but they’re bound to bring back memories, even if they are a bit hazy…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Pubs of the 90s

The Bloomfield Hotel as it was in March 1996

Photo: Submit

2. Pubs of the 90s

The Mount Pleasant pub in High St, 1997

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Pubs of the 90s

The Duke of York, 1996

Photo: National World

4. Pubs in the 90s

The Foxhall Pub, 1998

Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool