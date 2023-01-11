News you can trust since 1873
12 scenes of Blackpool Topping Street and Deansgate which take you back to the 70s, 80s and 90s

Topping Street is not one of the longest shopping streets in Blackpool but was one of the busiest back in the day.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

These pictures revisit an array of thriving shops, offices, restaurants and pubs which you may remember in an area which is tucked away from the main shopping district. Deansgate is also included – remember Steals?

1. Topping Street and Deansgate

Two contrasting scenes from different eras showing two popular shopping streets in Blackpool - Topping Street and Deansgate

Photo: National World

2. Topping Street and Deansgate

April 1989 - Kingsgate Travel, The Lighting Shop and The Shakespeare

Photo: National World

3. Topping Street and Deansgate

A little further back in this picture, 1970s perhaps? There is no date on the back of the photo but shows Naylors Fireplaces, Leftons and Carringtons

Photo: National World

4. Topping Street and Deansgate

Iceland on the corner of Topping Street and Deansgate in 1996

Photo: Bill Johnson

