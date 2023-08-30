News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

9 brilliant scenes of Blackpool seafront in the 1960s from the Michael J.Riley collection

These are from a lost era.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The images encompass everything about Blackpool in the 1960s and are courtesy of Michael J Riley who was handed the collection of pictures from his late cousin.

In case you missed them: 25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1982

17 retro pictures of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station

25 pictures of Blackpool Tower Circus through the decades

The Bee Amusement Arcade and Madame Tussauds

1. Michael J Riley Collection

The Bee Amusement Arcade and Madame Tussauds Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
The Derby Racer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

2. Michael J Riley

The Derby Racer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
A great shot of children on the beach - Punch and Judy perhaps?

3. Michael J Riley Collection

A great shot of children on the beach - Punch and Judy perhaps? Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
The side shows were big business in Blackpool durring its boom years

4. Michael J Riley

The side shows were big business in Blackpool durring its boom years Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Another lovely image of families on the beach

5. Michael J Riley Collection

Another lovely image of families on the beach Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Gypsy Rosalee - the popular fortune teller of the day

6. Michael J Riley Collection

Gypsy Rosalee - the popular fortune teller of the day Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
A typical scene from back in the day. This is possibly Central Drive

7. Michael J Riley

A typical scene from back in the day. This is possibly Central Drive Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The boating pool at North Shore in the 1960s

8. Michael J Riley Collection

The boating pool at North Shore in the 1960s Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool