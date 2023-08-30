These are from a lost era.
The images encompass everything about Blackpool in the 1960s and are courtesy of Michael J Riley who was handed the collection of pictures from his late cousin.
The Bee Amusement Arcade and Madame Tussauds Photo: Michael J Riley
The Derby Racer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Michael J Riley
A great shot of children on the beach - Punch and Judy perhaps? Photo: Michael J Riley
The side shows were big business in Blackpool durring its boom years Photo: Michael J Riley
Another lovely image of families on the beach Photo: Michael J Riley
Gypsy Rosalee - the popular fortune teller of the day Photo: Michael J Riley
A typical scene from back in the day. This is possibly Central Drive Photo: submit
The boating pool at North Shore in the 1960s Photo: Michael J Riley