40 treasured scenes of kids at Fylde primary schools which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s - including Lytham and St Annes
Going back to the noughties, these photo gems were taken at schools in Fylde including Lytham, St Annes, Weeton and Freckleton.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:14 pm
This particular nostalgic reminder is for those who will be in their 20s now. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, music or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…
