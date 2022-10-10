News you can trust since 1873
School Birdwatching week at Clifton Primary School, Ansdell, 2003 Year six students who were part of the RSPB Big Schools Bird Watch
40 treasured scenes of kids at Fylde primary schools which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s - including Lytham and St Annes

Going back to the noughties, these photo gems were taken at schools in Fylde including Lytham, St Annes, Weeton and Freckleton.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:14 pm

This particular nostalgic reminder is for those who will be in their 20s now. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, music or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…

1. Fylde Schools 00s

Clifton County Primary School children's talent show. Eight year old Niamh Boadle (with guitar) and fellow performers

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Fylde Schools 00s

Clifton Primary School held a Teddy Bears Picnic. Pictured are Miles Dunlop 4, and Olivia Harrison 3

Photo: David Nelson

3. Fylde Schools 00s

Eight-year-old Joe Jacques (left) and seven-year-old James Remnant of Mayfield Primary School who had both won a trophy at the Dads and Lads sporting activities

Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Fylde School 00s

Pupils at Ansdell Primary School enjoyed a French-themed picnic

Photo: Rob Lock

