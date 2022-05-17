They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life including sport, drama and life in the classrooms. Are you pictured? If not, maybe you can spot your siblings or best mates.
1. Lytham St Annes High School 90s
The Lytham St Annes High School netball team won the South Fylde League in 1997
Pic shows (L-R): Sarah Bruce (Cap.), Sarah Venn, Katy Liggett, Charlotte Wrapson, Lyndsey Collingridge, Sarah Haslingden and Kate Smith (not in pic but in winning team was Alison Ratcliffe)
Photo: Rob Lock
2. Lytham St Annes High School 90s
This was when Lytham St Annes High School played Red Star Johannesburg in 1997. The teams united before kick off
Photo: Dawn Castle
3. Lytham St Annes High School 90s
17-year-old Chris Boustred, a student at Lytham St Annes High School, had just won the Young Musician of the Year Award in a Rotary Club competition, 1997
Photo: Rob Lock
4. Lytham St Annes High School 90s
Sixth formers at Lytham St Annes High School had collected a variety of signed items to be raffled for charity. Picture shows Suzanne Cunliffe modelling an Ocean Colour Scene T-shirt, signed Steve MacManaman shorts, and signed Frankie Dettori goggles, 1997
Photo: Rob Lock