Lytham St Annes High School pupils celebrate a glowing OFSTED report in 1997. Pictured are Peter Steed, Hannah Brailey, head teacher Michael Payne, Jennifer Hellier and Alex Stylianou
34 memorable scenes which will have you reminiscing if you went to Lytham St Anne's High School in the 1990s

These picture memories will have everyone talking and remembering their school days at Lytham’s largest high school.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:45 pm

They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life including sport, drama and life in the classrooms. Are you pictured? If not, maybe you can spot your siblings or best mates.

1. Lytham St Annes High School 90s

The Lytham St Annes High School netball team won the South Fylde League in 1997 Pic shows (L-R): Sarah Bruce (Cap.), Sarah Venn, Katy Liggett, Charlotte Wrapson, Lyndsey Collingridge, Sarah Haslingden and Kate Smith (not in pic but in winning team was Alison Ratcliffe)

2. Lytham St Annes High School 90s

This was when Lytham St Annes High School played Red Star Johannesburg in 1997. The teams united before kick off

3. Lytham St Annes High School 90s

17-year-old Chris Boustred, a student at Lytham St Annes High School, had just won the Young Musician of the Year Award in a Rotary Club competition, 1997

4. Lytham St Annes High School 90s

Sixth formers at Lytham St Annes High School had collected a variety of signed items to be raffled for charity. Picture shows Suzanne Cunliffe modelling an Ocean Colour Scene T-shirt, signed Steve MacManaman shorts, and signed Frankie Dettori goggles, 1997

