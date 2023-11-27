News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

39 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Montgomery High School from 1959-2013

A snapsot of life at Montgomery High School will bring back so many memories for past pupils.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT

They are right through the decades from the day the school opened to pictures ten years ago. From music and drama to sports and learning in the classrooms, the pictures remember one of Blackpool's largest high schools.

15-year-old Paul Witter broadcasts from Montgomery High School Radio Studio helped by the rest of the production team (left to right) Richard Neale 12, Peter Graham 15, Claire Graham 14, Sally Wilson 12

1. Montgomery High School memories

15-year-old Paul Witter broadcasts from Montgomery High School Radio Studio helped by the rest of the production team (left to right) Richard Neale 12, Peter Graham 15, Claire Graham 14, Sally Wilson 12 Photo: John Atkinson

Champion swimmers from Montgomery High School, 1999. Back L-R Elizabeth Booth and Penny Edmondson. Front L-R Nicola Butterorth,Debra Hillier and Leanne Howe.

2. Montgomery High School memories

Champion swimmers from Montgomery High School, 1999. Back L-R Elizabeth Booth and Penny Edmondson. Front L-R Nicola Butterorth,Debra Hillier and Leanne Howe. Photo: Martin Bostock

The school put in a bid to create a language school. Pic shows Tamara Carney and Graham Kennaugh using an interactive CD-Rom language programme

3. Montgomery High School memories

The school put in a bid to create a language school. Pic shows Tamara Carney and Graham Kennaugh using an interactive CD-Rom language programme Photo: Rob Lock

14-year-old Gary Todd won a place with the National Youth Theatre in 1998

4. Montgomery High School memories

14-year-old Gary Todd won a place with the National Youth Theatre in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

The Rev Simon Cox (Rector of Bispham Parish Church), hands over books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School. From left, head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev. Cox, Mr David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher Miss Viv. Firth and head girl Claire Graham

5. Montgomery High School memories

The Rev Simon Cox (Rector of Bispham Parish Church), hands over books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School. From left, head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev. Cox, Mr David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher Miss Viv. Firth and head girl Claire Graham Photo: Bill Johnson

Pic to illustrate Montgomery High School good Ofsted report. Singing (the praises of their school)in the rain are from left, Laura Clark, English Teacher Angela Jackson, Paul Cox (head boy), Clare Burton (Head Girl) and James Fuller

6. Montgomery High School memories

Pic to illustrate Montgomery High School good Ofsted report. Singing (the praises of their school)in the rain are from left, Laura Clark, English Teacher Angela Jackson, Paul Cox (head boy), Clare Burton (Head Girl) and James Fuller Photo: Bill Johnson

