39 magical memories of Christmas Nativity plays at schools in Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Over Wyre in the 90s and 00s
These wonderful photos capture the timeless magic of school Nativity plays at Christmas.
By Claire Lark
21 minutes ago
Updated
8th Dec 2022, 4:02pm
They are from schools across the Wyre area and the youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Gazette photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the decades of the 90s and 00s. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.
In case you missed them: 30 heart-warming scenes which bring back the magic of Christmas Nativity plays in Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s
26 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who spearheaded our primary schools in the 90s and 00s
37 treasured scenes of kids at primary schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s
Page 1 of 10