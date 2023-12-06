News you can trust since 1873
39 festive Blackpool pictures of nights out in the 90s and 00s from Mad Fridays to Christmas Tree Balls

If there’s one thing Blackpool knows how to do, it’s party – especially at Christmas
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Dec 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:56 GMT

These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower. They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do. You are bound to know someone…

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005

1. Partying at Christmas

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005 Photo: Mark Pearson

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman

2. Partying at Christmas

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman Photo: Rob Lock

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub

3. Partying at Christmas

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub Photo: submit

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam

4. Partying at Christmas

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam Photo: Bill Johnson

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes Picture By: Christian Blake

5. Partying at Christmas

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes Picture By: Christian Blake Photo: Christian Blake

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996

6. Partying at Christmas

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996 Photo: Bill Johnson

