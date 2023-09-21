News you can trust since 1873
37 brilliant pictures of kids at primary schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood back to the 00s

Going back to the noughties, these photo gems were taken at schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:03 BST

There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up to in past decades. But this particular nostalgic reminder is for those who will be in their 20s now. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…

Northfold County Primary School - Years 5 and 6 dress up as Victorians and Ancient Greeks. Pictured left to right are Albert Carney, 9, Joshua Few, 10, and Bobby Hayden, 10.

Northfold County Primary School - Years 5 and 6 dress up as Victorians and Ancient Greeks. Pictured left to right are Albert Carney, 9, Joshua Few, 10, and Bobby Hayden, 10. Photo: Martin Bostock

Pupils at Great Arley School in Thornton are celebrating after being awarded the North West In Bloom Commendation. L-R are Shaun Threlfall (11), Liam Lenihan (13), Dale Illingworth (13), Year 5 teacher Lorraine Hirst, Tommy Humphries (13), Dan Smith (13), Mellonie Thomas of Thornton In Bloom, Robert Unsworth (11), Harriet Samson (16) and Dean Carradice (12) 2003

Pupils at Great Arley School in Thornton are celebrating after being awarded the North West In Bloom Commendation. L-R are Shaun Threlfall (11), Liam Lenihan (13), Dale Illingworth (13), Year 5 teacher Lorraine Hirst, Tommy Humphries (13), Dan Smith (13), Mellonie Thomas of Thornton In Bloom, Robert Unsworth (11), Harriet Samson (16) and Dean Carradice (12) 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson

Flakefleet Primary School pupils enjoying Setpoint Lancashire Sci-Sense Roadshow at Blackpool Sports Centre in 2004

Flakefleet Primary School pupils enjoying Setpoint Lancashire Sci-Sense Roadshow at Blackpool Sports Centre in 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils at Chaucer School, Fleetwood, reverted back to their old school uniform in 2007. Pictured back L-R Courtney Cooper, Jake Hanson, Callum Moran, Sean Murphy, Sammy Haugan, Alisha Smith and Taylor Calligan. Front L-R Kourtney Sumner, Conan Newsham and Casey Bidle.

Pupils at Chaucer School, Fleetwood, reverted back to their old school uniform in 2007. Pictured back L-R Courtney Cooper, Jake Hanson, Callum Moran, Sean Murphy, Sammy Haugan, Alisha Smith and Taylor Calligan. Front L-R Kourtney Sumner, Conan Newsham and Casey Bidle. Photo: Martin Bostock

Year 6 pupils at Anchorsholme Primary School were studying French, one of the few primary schools to teach a foreign language in 2001. Pictured are Joshua Taft, Shaunna Wilson, Anthony Parkinson, Sharon Lomas, Sally Halliwell and Melanie Ladley.

Year 6 pupils at Anchorsholme Primary School were studying French, one of the few primary schools to teach a foreign language in 2001. Pictured are Joshua Taft, Shaunna Wilson, Anthony Parkinson, Sharon Lomas, Sally Halliwell and Melanie Ladley. Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Cash 4 Kidz winners and St John's Catholic Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. From left, Emily Patisso, Brigid Gildert (headteacher), Rebecca Hopkinson, Sarah Hopkinson, Marie Hopkinson and Joanna Little.

Cash 4 Kidz winners and St John's Catholic Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. From left, Emily Patisso, Brigid Gildert (headteacher), Rebecca Hopkinson, Sarah Hopkinson, Marie Hopkinson and Joanna Little. Photo: Bill Johnson

