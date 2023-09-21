37 brilliant pictures of kids at primary schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood back to the 00s
Going back to the noughties, these photo gems were taken at schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up to in past decades. But this particular nostalgic reminder is for those who will be in their 20s now. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…
In case you missed them: 36 adorable scenes of kids across the Fylde Coast on their first day at school in the 00s - including Ansdell, Strike Lane, Anchorsholme, Breck, Norbreck, Lytham CE and more
27 adorable scenes of Fleetwood kids on their first day at school in past years - including St Wulstan's, Shakespeare, Chaucer, Charles Saer, Flakefleet, St Mary's, Larkholme and Rossall
12 scenes of Blackpool high school buildings as they looked in the 1990s - including Palatine, Montgomery, Greenlands, Collegiate, Highfield and more
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
1 / 7