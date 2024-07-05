37 brilliant and incredible pics of party people at Club Sanuk in Blackpool back in its 2000s heyday

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:53 BST

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following.

It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

In case you missed them: 31 amazing scenes from Blackpool pubs and clubs on the Golden Mile in the 80s and 90s

17 fantastic scenes inside Blackpool pubs in the early 2000s - including Lifeboat Pub, Last Orders and Auctioneer

40 fantastic scenes from Blackpool Heaven and Hell Nightclub when it was at its height in the 00s

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront

1. Memories of Club Sanuk

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafrontPhoto: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw

2. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Robyn Willars and Gemma ForshawPhoto: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

3. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club SanukPhoto: Submit

Photo Sales
Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006

4. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006

5. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere

6. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmospherePhoto: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool