35 pics of famous 1990s Blackpool nightclubs, including The Full Monty at the Bizness to Federation

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:24 BST

These pictures are a blast from the past at the height of the Nineties when there seemed to be a nightclub on every corner in Blackpool.

The coolest places to be were Federation, Jellies, Main Entrance, Heaven and Hell and of course The Palace - to name but a few - but these amazing crowd scenes from across the dancefloors of Blackpool and beyond will bring those memories boogying back. Can you spot yourself?

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998

1. Nightclubs 1990s

Clubbers at the Main Entrance nightclub, 1998Photo: National World

Fuzion Nightclub

2. Nightclubs of the 1990s

Fuzion NightclubPhoto: submit

Addisons Nightclub, 1999

3. Nightclubs of the 1990s

Addisons Nightclub, 1999Photo: Dawn Castle

Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub - Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables

4. Nightclubs of the 1990s

Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub - Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntablesPhoto: Martin Bostock

Jackie Morgan at a Christmas event, 1996

5. Nightclubs of the 1990s

Jackie Morgan at a Christmas event, 1996Photo: Bill Johnson

A crowd scene from Waterfront

6. Nightclubs of the 1990s

A crowd scene from WaterfrontPhoto: National World

