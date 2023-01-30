News you can trust since 1873
34 scenes which take you right back to playing sports at Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s

These picture memories capture sports in schools in the 90s and early 00s.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

Both primary and high schools are featured from across Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast and focus on football, rugby, netball, basketball as well as other sports and achievements.

And even if you weren’t one of the sporty ones, you’ll probably recognise someone you know...

1. School Sports Memories

Blackpool Schools Badminton Championships, 2001. Top four girls in Under 14 girls doubles. L to R: Emily Berry and Laura Reilly (Runners-Up) Zoe Cook and Amanda Barrett (Winners)

2. School sport memories

Layton Primary School won the Blackpool and District Primary School's 7-a-side knockout football competition in 2001. L-R Joe Goodman, Michael Lyons, Mathew Kay, Kieron Hadley, Sam McDonald, B.J. Robinson , Jason Jewitt, Gregory Bird, Paul Simpson and Nick Banting

3. School sports memories

Blackpool schools athletics championships at Stanley Park oval - the Year 7 relay in 2001

4. School sports memories

Joe Anyon of St Bede's Catholic High School, Lytham had been selected for England U16 soccer team in 2001. He went on to have a professional footballing career

BlackpoolGCSE