34 scenes which take you right back to playing sports at Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s
These picture memories capture sports in schools in the 90s and early 00s.
By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago
Both primary and high schools are featured from across Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast and focus on football, rugby, netball, basketball as well as other sports and achievements.
And even if you weren’t one of the sporty ones, you’ll probably recognise someone you know...
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: 16 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to St Mary's RC High School in the 90s
31 ecstatic scenes which show teenagers celebrating GCSE success at Blackpool high schools in the 90s and 00s
30 treasured scenes of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s
Page 1 of 9