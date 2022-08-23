News you can trust since 1873
Montgomery High School in Bispham came top in the GCSE results for a second consecutive year. L-R are pupils Rachel Anderson (15), Kristy Thomas (15), Greg Wilson (16), Gary Rawcliffe (16), Clayton Yeo (cor) (16) and Nicola Holdich (15). With them is head of Year 11 Elizabeth Leeson (front). / league tables
31 ecstatic scenes which show teenagers celebrating GCSE success at Blackpool high schools in the 90s and 00s

These photos will bring back the memories of anticipation, relief and joy when pupils at Blackpool school scored success on GCSE results day.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:45 pm

Can you remember the nervous wait? Have a look and see if you or your mates are featured.

1. GCSE memories 90s and 00s

Lytham St Annes High Technology College. All achieved 9A & A* - Back Row: Ben Pulman, Ken Carter, Robert Williams. Front Row: Lisa Kerr, Laura Igoe, Holly Holmes and Jennifer Dodd

2. GCSE memories

Pupils at Highfield High School in Blackpool receiving their GCSE exam results in 2004. At back are Steph Clarke (left) and Rebecca Hems and at front are Scott Silburn (left) and Mark Rimmer.

3. GCSE memories 90s and 00s

Amanda Barrett, Anneka Wan and Sarah Eaton recieving their GCSE results at Lytham St Annes High School in 2004

4. GCSE memories 90s and 00s

GCSE results day at St Bede's High School in Lytham. Teacher Lynn Rees handing Liz Woodrow her results in 2003

