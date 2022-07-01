They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life at Blackpool’s largest catholic high school. There’s some lovely memories of music, sports, drama amongst other things. See if you can spot yourself or your classmates.
In case you missed them: 23 photos to reminisce over if you went to Cardinal Allen RC High School in the 90s and 00s
29 memorable photos which show a generation of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool during the 1990s
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 4