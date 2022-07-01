Year 10 business studies pupils who produced their own newspaper - Nicola Westhead, Danielle Lambert, Kenny Logue (editor), Paul Ronson and Sean Taylor
16 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to St Mary's RC High School in the 90s

These photos will have past pupils of St Mary’s Catholic High School talking about their school days.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:45 pm

They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life at Blackpool’s largest catholic high school. There’s some lovely memories of music, sports, drama amongst other things. See if you can spot yourself or your classmates.

1. St Mary's High 90s

Looks like they had the giggles in this one! Saxophonists Michael Young (front) with Katie Taylor, Sarah Basterfield, Tara Hassett and Andrew Taylor

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. St Mary's High 90s

Mike Ruman (right) general manager of Beneast Training, hands over a new football team kit to Geoff Jenkins who was the Y11 soccer team coach, watched by the team. Also pictured is Beneast Marketing Manager - Vicky Wright.

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. St Mary's High 90s

Three pupils won the regional final of the 'Youth Speaks' competition. Pictured in mid-debate are L-R: Kenny Logue (16), Stephanie Spiteri (13) and Christopher Wynne (15)

Photo: Rob Lock

4. St Mary's High 90s

Caroline Parkin, who was 17, had been to the International Youth Seminar in London

Photo: Bill Johnson

