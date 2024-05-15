33 mind-blowing retro scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1950

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 15:18 BST

These incredible pictures round-up Blackpool in a golden age.

It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.

Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.

Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left

1. Blackpool, 1950

Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left Photo: staff

The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

2. Blackpool, 1950

The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade Photo: submit

St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950

3. Blackpool, 1950

St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950 Photo: submit

Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s

4. Blackpool, 1950

Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s Photo: Submit

Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950

5. Blackpool, 1950

Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950 Photo: National World

Children watch TV at Southdene School, South Shore

6. Blackpool, 1950

Children watch TV at Southdene School, South Shore Photo: Submit

