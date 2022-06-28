Stereophonics- fans take in the moment
Stereophonics- fans take in the moment

33 incredible memories which show exactly why Lytham Festival is a stellar event - from Olly Murs to Tom Jones

Lytham Festival is back.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:09 pm

Having missed two years, 2022 promises to be the come back year everyone has been waiting for.

What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen.

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics. They’ll certainly have you reminiscing if you’ve been. And if you haven’t – you’re bound to spot someone you know.

1. Lytham Festival Memories

Lytham Proms Festival Weekend 2014 - The Ultimate Party 80's V 90's

Photo: Paul Simpson

2. Lytham Festival Memories

The Here and Now concert in 2012. A stunning scene showing Lytham windmill with coloured lighting.

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Lytham Festival Memories

Tom Jones live on stage at the start of the concert in 2014

Photo: Paul Simpson

4. Lytham Festival Memories

Mass participation in Village People's YMCA at the 80's v 90's night in 2016

Photo: Rob Lock

