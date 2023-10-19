News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

33 incredible Lytham Festival memories which show exactly why it's a stellar event - from Olly Murs to Tom Jones

These brilliant picture memories remember the good times at Lytham Festival.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST

What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen. And now the festival is hoping to increase its capacity to 25,000 from next year.

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics. They’ll certainly have you reminiscing if you’ve been. And if you haven’t – you’re bound to spot someone you know.

In case you missed them: 15 photo memories of Elton John's Blackpool Headlands gig - before the weather spoiled it

12 photos of surprise A-list celebrities who have visited Blackpool from Lady Gaga to Will Smith

Before they were famous: 15 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Blackpool celebrities who found stardom from Lucy Fallon to Zoe Ball

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook group Lancashire Nostalgia

Someone's enjoying the buzz of the festival back in 2011- is this you?

1. Lytham Proms 2011

Someone's enjoying the buzz of the festival back in 2011- is this you? Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms in 2017

2. Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms. Head and shoulders selfie. PIC BY ROB LOCK 3-8-2017

Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms in 2017 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Lee Ryan from Blue in full swing back in 2014

3. Lytham Festival Memories

Lee Ryan from Blue in full swing back in 2014 Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Rod Stewart wows his crowd on stage in 2019

4. Lytham Festival Memories

Rod Stewart wows his crowd on stage in 2019 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Kylie Minogie headlined in 2019

5. Lytham Festival Memories

Kylie Minogie headlined in 2019 Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

Photo Sales
One for Olly Murs fans in 2017 - can you spot yourself?

6. Lytham Festival Memories

One for Olly Murs fans in 2017 - can you spot yourself? Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tom JonesBlackpoolMarti PellowKylie MinogueWill SmithLady Gaga