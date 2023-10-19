What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen. And now the festival is hoping to increase its capacity to 25,000 from next year.

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics. They’ll certainly have you reminiscing if you’ve been. And if you haven’t – you’re bound to spot someone you know.