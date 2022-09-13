32 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days Blackpool Greenlands High School for Girls
These lovely school memories are bound to have former pupils talking about their time at Greenlands High School for Girls.
By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:52 pm
The striking green uniform was perfect to reflect the school’s namesake and generations of girls from the 1950s were taught there until it became Bispham High School in 2000.
The school finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy. Sadly the school building has long been demolished.
But for the faces in these pictures the memories live on.
