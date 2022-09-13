The striking green uniform was perfect to reflect the school’s namesake and generations of girls from the 1950s were taught there until it became Bispham High School in 2000.

The school finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy. Sadly the school building has long been demolished.

But for the faces in these pictures the memories live on.

Greenlands High School (Blackpool), year eight (winners of the Blackpool U13 tournament) and year 11 (winners of Blackpool U16 league) - netball teams. Back, from left, Rachel Buckley, Michelle Wilsden, Laura Moir, Lyndsey Ryan, Gemma Orwin, Raine Davies, Sally Hempel, Clare Pearce, Samantha Moss and Cheryl Ryan.. Kneeling, from left, Clare Bennett, Leanne Rushworth, Lynsey Houghton, Vicky McIntyre, Claire Griggs and Joanne Anderson, 1997

Greenlands High School was recognised for its academic improvements. Front row - former students with their exam certificates Michelle Breheny, Emma Maples and Esther Garner Back:- Mrs Colby (head of year 11)and year 11 pupils, Louise Nickson, Melanie Heyworth and Laura Simpson

Peter Shackleton, regional adviser for Barclays new futures, with Greenlands High School Students Laura Fenton and & Dee Dee Whitty, 1999

Zoe Barker, Tina Meeham, Claire Brown, Kate Harvey and Sarah Lockwood.