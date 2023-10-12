News you can trust since 1873
31 super-cute Blackpool nursery school photos from the 90s and 00s

These will have you reminiscing!
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST

They capture life in Blackpool’s nursery schools from the ones attached to schools to the private ones throughout the area. Some fabulous memories… are you or your child pictured?

Cricketland Pre-School Nursery in West Park Drive, offered their three gnomes to the highest bidder, to raise money for Derian House. Pictured are Edward Lyttle and Tania Alvarez-Yates

1. Nursery Schools 90s-00s

Cricketland Pre-School Nursery in West Park Drive, offered their three gnomes to the highest bidder, to raise money for Derian House. Pictured are Edward Lyttle and Tania Alvarez-Yates Photo: Bill Johnson

Youngsters from Devonshire Infant School Nursery visited Layton Library to view work they did as part of a project organised by Blackpool Council's Early Years Team, 2004

2. Nursery School - 90s and 00s

Youngsters from Devonshire Infant School Nursery visited Layton Library to view work they did as part of a project organised by Blackpool Council's Early Years Team, 2004 Photo: Rob Lock

Pupils from the nursery and reception classes at Thames Primary School inspect the building work on the new children's centre. L-R Alicia, Alesha, Matthew, Anthony, Michael, Georgia and Harvey

3. Nursery School - 90s and 00s

Pupils from the nursery and reception classes at Thames Primary School inspect the building work on the new children's centre. L-R Alicia, Alesha, Matthew, Anthony, Michael, Georgia and Harvey Photo: Martin Bostock

Staff and youngsters at the Toddle-Inn Nursery in Fleetwood dressed as their heroes for Children In Need

4. Nursery School - 90s and 00s

Staff and youngsters at the Toddle-Inn Nursery in Fleetwood dressed as their heroes for Children In Need Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden with Rosacre Nursery pupils Georgia Scarles, Abigail Urmson, Kadie Green, Jessica Logan, Sally Stafford, Aidan Burrows and Emily Skelton, 2005

5. Nursery Schools 90s-00s

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden with Rosacre Nursery pupils Georgia Scarles, Abigail Urmson, Kadie Green, Jessica Logan, Sally Stafford, Aidan Burrows and Emily Skelton, 2005 Photo: Mike Foster

St Stephen's Pre-School supervisor Pauline Duncan (right) with some of the children and staff in the role-play area, 2006

6. Nursery Schools 90s-00s

St Stephen's Pre-School supervisor Pauline Duncan (right) with some of the children and staff in the role-play area, 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

