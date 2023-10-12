They capture life in Blackpool’s nursery schools from the ones attached to schools to the private ones throughout the area. Some fabulous memories… are you or your child pictured?
Cricketland Pre-School Nursery in West Park Drive, offered their three gnomes to the highest bidder, to raise money for Derian House. Pictured are Edward Lyttle and Tania Alvarez-Yates Photo: Bill Johnson
Youngsters from Devonshire Infant School Nursery visited Layton Library to view work they did as part of a project organised by Blackpool Council's Early Years Team, 2004 Photo: Rob Lock
Pupils from the nursery and reception classes at Thames Primary School inspect the building work on the new children's centre. L-R Alicia, Alesha, Matthew, Anthony, Michael, Georgia and Harvey Photo: Martin Bostock
Staff and youngsters at the Toddle-Inn Nursery in Fleetwood dressed as their heroes for Children In Need Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden with Rosacre Nursery pupils Georgia Scarles, Abigail Urmson, Kadie Green, Jessica Logan, Sally Stafford, Aidan Burrows and Emily Skelton, 2005 Photo: Mike Foster
St Stephen's Pre-School supervisor Pauline Duncan (right) with some of the children and staff in the role-play area, 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson