25 evocative Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures pre-1960 from Sir Hirim Maxim's Flying Machine to Dive Bomber
Blackpool Pleasure Beach has a deep history right back to when it was first built on sand in 1896.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST
This delightful collection of pictures take us back to the very early days up to around the 1950s and share a glimpse into the theme park’s early rides and the crowds who visited.
In case you missed them: 19 old Blackpool pictures colourised to show icons such as Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a new light
1 / 4