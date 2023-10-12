News you can trust since 1873
25 evocative Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures pre-1960 from Sir Hirim Maxim's Flying Machine to Dive Bomber

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has a deep history right back to when it was first built on sand in 1896.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST

This delightful collection of pictures take us back to the very early days up to around the 1950s and share a glimpse into the theme park’s early rides and the crowds who visited.

The Dive Bomber was wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds on Whit Sunday

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

The Dive Bomber was wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds on Whit Sunday Photo: staff

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939. Workmen clearing debris on the site of the fire

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939. Workmen clearing debris on the site of the fire Photo: staff

Aeroplane ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1955

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Aeroplane ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1955 Photo: JP Archives

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Fire destroyed the Indian Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure beach in 1939 Photo: staff

Illumination preview in 1954 showing the Casino and Blackpool Pleasure Beach

5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

Illumination preview in 1954 showing the Casino and Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: staff

On the River Caves in 1926

6. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the early years

On the River Caves in 1926 Photo: Submit

