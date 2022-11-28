News you can trust since 1873
Brilliant photo here of the school canteen in 2001. Spot anyone you know?
31 scenes which perfectly capture a decade of memories at Lytham St Annes High School for those in their 20s and 30s

These photos go right back to the noughties and revisit life at Lytham St Annes High School.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

The pupils in these photos will be in their 20s and 30s now and look back at what was clearly a packed decade of exciting events, achievements, accolades and even inside the school canteen. Were you there during those years?

1. Lytham St Anne's High School Memories

National Union of Teachers president Kathryn Stallard visited the school in 2003. Pupils pictured are L-R, Sam Martin, 12, Victoria Hobson, 11, Joshua Schofield, 12, and Alicia Errington, 12

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Lytham St Annes High School Memories

Headteachers Ian Phillips and Philip Wood pictured with students Craig Blain, Katy O'Doherty, Elle Rogan, Jason Lee, Rinaldo Jackson and Elaine Tyler for their A level performance in 2003

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Lytham St Annes High School Memories

The gymnastics team in 2000. From left Nicola Mudie, Joely Booth, Heather Mudie, Melissa Conway, Nicola Zeal and Charlotte Ellis

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Lytham St Annes High School Memories

Lytham St Annes High School U13s rugby team at Lytham St Annes High School in 2005. The team had won the NW emerging schools championships and were representing the NW at Twickenham. With them is their coach Chris Connaughton

Photo: Mark Pearson

