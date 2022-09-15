News you can trust since 1873
Front from left - Jenny Riley, Stephen Crayston, Peter Lamb and Madeleine Callaghan. Back, from left (Palatine High School pupils), Susan Gallon, Ian McCartney, Robert Coleman and Louise Smith. The story was about Lancashire Children's Book of the Year Award (reading scheme)
24 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Lytham St Bede's Catholic High School in the 90s and 00s

Looking back to the 1990s and very early noughties, these photos capture all kinds of activities at St Bede’s Catholic High School in Lytham.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:22 pm

From academic successes to sports events, fundraisers, literacy and fun times there’ll be memories here for everyone who went there during that era. See if you can spot yourself or your classmates…

1. St Bede's Memories

St Bedes High School pupils jump for joy outside their new school sports hall. Sara Hardman, Chris Stoupe, Jenna Tonner, Mark Marsden, Natalie Mahoney and Dean Ratcliffe

Photo: Dawn Castle

2. St Bede's Memories

Peggy Fray, who was 77, gives a talk to St Bede's pupils on her life in Lytham. Pictured are Ben Clerkin 13 and Danielle Bromley 14

Photo: National World

3. St Bede's Memories

World War 2 veterans visited St Bede's to talk to pupils and show them books on the subject. Pic shows L-R: Monica Fitzpatrick, Treasurer of the D Day Normandy Veterans Assoc. Keith Treasure, and Joseph Davies

Photo: Rob Lock

4. St Bede's Memories

St. Bedes school public speaking team - Joanne Morfee, Gabrielle Sanderson and Yvette Millin

Photo: Dawn Castle

