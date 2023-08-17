News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

31 pictures of Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s including Merrie England, Nellie Dean's, Counting House and Rose and Crown

These are a random selection of photos which span the years from 1996 to the early 00s and snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST

Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…

In case you missed them: 18 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs in the 90s and 00s - including The Mitre, Galleon, Wheatsheaf and Tower Lounge

32 brilliant scenes of girls nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

23 picture memories of Blackpool town centre pub crawl venues loved in the 90s and 00s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey

1. Pub life 90s and 00s

Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002

2. Pub life 90s and 00s

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub

3. Pub life 90s and 00s

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis

4. Pub life 90s and 00s

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest

5. Pub life 90s and 00s

A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest Photo: rob lock

Photo Sales
Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998

6. On the Town in the 00s

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Pubstars 2001 competition at the Merrie England bar - Tony Lewis

7. Pub life 90s and 00s

Pubstars 2001 competition at the Merrie England bar - Tony Lewis Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Budweiser winner Toyah Collins at the Merrie England in 2002

8. Pub life 90s and 00s

Budweiser winner Toyah Collins at the Merrie England in 2002 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool