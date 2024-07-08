Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
1. Pub life 90s and 00s
Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted MahaffeyPhoto: Robert Charles Norton Lock
2. Pub life 90s and 00s
Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002Photo: Submit
3. Pub life 90s and 00s
Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pubPhoto: Dawn Castle
4. Pub life 90s and 00s
Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris WillisPhoto: Rob Lock
5. Pub life 90s and 00s
A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contestPhoto: rob lock
6. On the Town in the 00s
Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998Photo: Bill Johnson