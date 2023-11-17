News you can trust since 1873
31 nostalgic pictures of Corporation Street and Church Street in Blackpool from shops to old pubs and markets

If streets could talk these two would have the most to say
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT

Church Street and Corporation Street area almost as old as Blackpool itself and have seen massive changes through the decades. Both key to town centre shopping, they have seen shops come and go, fires, markets, council offices going up and the age of pedestrianisation. They go back to the turn of the 20th century right up to the 90s and 00s.

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street

Pedestrianisation under way at the southern end of Corporation Street looking towards Victoria Street with the Grand Theatre on the left, K shoes on the right.The Stanley Cafe in the distance on Victoria Street

Four neighbouring shops - Jackson the Tailor, Cavendish furniture, John Collier and Richard Shops in the 70s

Four neighbouring shops - Jackson the Tailor, Cavendish furniture, John Collier and Richard Shops in the 70s

Blackpool Old Market, 1939. The original St John's Market stood between Market Street and Coporation Street, seen here from the Corporation Street side

Blackpool Old Market, 1939. The original St John's Market stood between Market Street and Coporation Street, seen here from the Corporation Street side

The Music Hall Tavern on Church street

The Music Hall Tavern on Church street

Marks & Spencers, March 7 1930

Marks & Spencers, March 7 1930

Cotton Club and Rose and Crown in Corporation Street

Cotton Club and Rose and Crown in Corporation Street

