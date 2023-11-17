31 nostalgic pictures of Corporation Street and Church Street in Blackpool from shops to old pubs and markets
If streets could talk these two would have the most to say
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Nov 2023
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Church Street and Corporation Street area almost as old as Blackpool itself and have seen massive changes through the decades. Both key to town centre shopping, they have seen shops come and go, fires, markets, council offices going up and the age of pedestrianisation. They go back to the turn of the 20th century right up to the 90s and 00s.
