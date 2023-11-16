News you can trust since 1873
25 evocative pictures of Blackpool council estates Grange Park and Mereside back to the 1990s

Blackpool’s two largest council estates are captured in these memorable pictures.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT

The are mainly the 1990s and snapshot Grange Park and Mereside, life, people and buildings which are sure to bring back the memories.

A call at the Grange Park Estate Office with District Housing Manager Stephanie Harrison and Repairs Officer Tony Walton, 2001

1. Life on the estates

A call at the Grange Park Estate Office with District Housing Manager Stephanie Harrison and Repairs Officer Tony Walton, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster

Grange Park Estate, 1998

2. Grange Park Estate

Grange Park Estate, 1998 Photo: submit

Vox pop on the likelihood of CCTV cameras being fitted in Mereside estate, Blackpool. Pic shows the shopping area earmarked for the cameras

3. Life on the estates

Vox pop on the likelihood of CCTV cameras being fitted in Mereside estate, Blackpool. Pic shows the shopping area earmarked for the cameras Photo: Rob Lock

Members of Grange Park Community Association who were trying to improve the image of the estate

4. Life on the estates

Members of Grange Park Community Association who were trying to improve the image of the estate Photo: Martin Bostock

Guests and dignitries at the demolition of derelict garages on the Mereside Estates

5. Life on the estates

Guests and dignitries at the demolition of derelict garages on the Mereside Estates Photo: Submit

Grange Park mum Lorraine Cribbon with daughter Jolene study the files which is an anti drugs booklet distributed to children on the estate, 1997

6. Life on the estates

Grange Park mum Lorraine Cribbon with daughter Jolene study the files which is an anti drugs booklet distributed to children on the estate, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

