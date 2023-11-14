News you can trust since 1873
23 Blackpool landmarks as they were in the 1990s including memorable ones lost to the landscape

Landmarks are the familiar sights we instantly recognise.
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Nov 2022, 11:20 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:09 GMT

They are the markers we head for, the trigger points when we know ‘we are there’ or, at least, in the right area of an unfamiliar town.

These photos by no means exhaust the list of local landmarks but they are some of the ones we love, drive past, aim for and in some cases only remember, as they have been lost to history. They are all from the decade of the 1990s and show how some have changed in the last 30 years.

1. Landmarks 90s

Blackpool Tower painted gold for its centenary, the Odeon Cinema on Dickson Road and The Manchester - this was how they looked in the decade of the 1990s

2. Landmarks of the 90s

Blackpool's landmark Water Tower at Leys Road, at the top of Warbreck Hill - mid 90s

3. Landmarks 90s

Depending on which direction you come from, Oxford Square junction is a gateway to Blackpool. This was in 1999. Check out the cars... they're a blast from the past

4. Landmarks 90s

The jewel of our amazing resort - this was when Blackpool Tower was painted gold for its centenary year

5. Landmarks 90s

Norbreck Castle Hotel as it was in 1997

6. Landmarks 90s

This is the Metropole Hotel in 1998. It's one of the resort's oldest hotels and back in the 90s it was known as Butlins Metropole Hotel

