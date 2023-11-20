31 nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1953 including old shops, street parties and FA Cup wins
We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1953.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
These pictures go right back to 1953 – an important year in the history of our resort.
It was the year Blackpool FC won the FA Cup at Wembley and also the year of the Queen’s Coronation. There are some wonderful street scenes which show Blackpool in a bygone era and long lost buildings.
