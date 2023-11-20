News you can trust since 1873
31 nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1953 including old shops, street parties and FA Cup wins

We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1953.
These pictures go right back to 1953 – an important year in the history of our resort.

It was the year Blackpool FC won the FA Cup at Wembley and also the year of the Queen’s Coronation. There are some wonderful street scenes which show Blackpool in a bygone era and long lost buildings.

Adelaide Street from King Street, Blackpool 1953

1. Blackpool, 1953

Adelaide Street from King Street, Blackpool 1953 Photo: Archive

Maybell Avenue, Blackpool, 1953

2. Blackpool, 1953

Maybell Avenue, Blackpool, 1953 Photo: Archive

Middle Walk from Cocker Sqare, Blackpool 1953

3. Blackpool, 1953

Middle Walk from Cocker Sqare, Blackpool 1953 Photo: Archive

Waterloo Road and the Duttons Arms, from Blackpool Promenade

4. Blackpool, 1953

Waterloo Road and the Duttons Arms, from Blackpool Promenade Photo: Archive

Adelaide Street from Coronation Street

5. Blackpool, 1953

Adelaide Street from Coronation Street Photo: Archive

South Promenade from South Pier

6. Blackpool, 1953

South Promenade from South Pier Photo: Archive

