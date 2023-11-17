News you can trust since 1873
21 incredible pictures of Blackpool Miners' Convalescent Home exactly as it was before it closed

Few can pass the stately Miners’ Home, as it was, on Blackpool promenade without sparing it a glance.
The home, which is now private accommodation, stands in nearly seven acres of land and was a convalescent home for miners who came to Blackpool for the fresh air whilst recouperating from injury and ill health after a lifetime down the coal pits. But for those of us who live in Blackpool, it was a curious place. These pictures are a rare glimpse inside the Baroque-style building and whilst the interior perhaps doesn’t quite match up to the expectations of it splendid frontage, it was a place of comfort for many former miners who ‘reckoned it was the best hotel in town’

A morning cuppa in the sun room, 1988

1. Inside the Miners' Home

A morning cuppa in the sun room, 1988

This was in April 1990 as surrounding land was put on the market for £1.5m

2. Inside the Miners' Home

This was in April 1990 as surrounding land was put on the market for £1.5m

High ceilings and flooded with natural light, the rooms were enormous. This was presumably a communal sitting room

3. Inside the Miners' Home

High ceilings and flooded with natural light, the rooms were enormous. This was presumably a communal sitting room

Full size snooker tables for residents in the games room

4. Inside the Miners' Home

Full size snooker tables for residents in the games room

The games room in 1996

5. Inside the Miners' Home

The games room in 1996

A weary sign at the front of the enormous grounds

6. Inside the Miners' Home

A weary sign at the front of the enormous grounds

