21 incredible pictures of Blackpool Miners' Convalescent Home exactly as it was before it closed
Few can pass the stately Miners’ Home, as it was, on Blackpool promenade without sparing it a glance.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
The home, which is now private accommodation, stands in nearly seven acres of land and was a convalescent home for miners who came to Blackpool for the fresh air whilst recouperating from injury and ill health after a lifetime down the coal pits. But for those of us who live in Blackpool, it was a curious place. These pictures are a rare glimpse inside the Baroque-style building and whilst the interior perhaps doesn’t quite match up to the expectations of it splendid frontage, it was a place of comfort for many former miners who ‘reckoned it was the best hotel in town’
