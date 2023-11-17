The home, which is now private accommodation, stands in nearly seven acres of land and was a convalescent home for miners who came to Blackpool for the fresh air whilst recouperating from injury and ill health after a lifetime down the coal pits. But for those of us who live in Blackpool, it was a curious place. These pictures are a rare glimpse inside the Baroque-style building and whilst the interior perhaps doesn’t quite match up to the expectations of it splendid frontage, it was a place of comfort for many former miners who ‘reckoned it was the best hotel in town’