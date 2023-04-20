News you can trust since 1873
31 memorable pictures of teachers who taught at Fleetwood schools in the 90s and 00s - including Fleetwood High, Cardinal Allen, Flakefleet, Shakespeare, St Mary's, St Wulstan's, Larkholme, Chaucer and St Mary's

It’s back to the school days of the 90s and 00s through some fabulous pictures.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of the teachers who taught in Fleetwood schools during a memorable era. Changes in technology were taking hold but there was always one constant in the classroom and that was the incredible work of the teachers who steered a generation through primary and high schools There’ll be plenty of faces you’ll recognise including old classmates.

Charles Saer Primary School headteacher David Mitchell

1. Fleetwood Teachers 90s and 00s

Charles Saer Primary School headteacher David Mitchell Photo: Claire Lark


Teacher Laura Neale with pupils from her class at Shakespeare Primary School, 2006. Laura had won a Top Teacher Competition

2. Fleetwood Teachers 90s and 00s

Teacher Laura Neale with pupils from her class at Shakespeare Primary School, 2006. Laura had won a Top Teacher Competition Photo: Mark Pearson


Fleetwood High School teacher Andy Diamond with teaching assistants (clockwise from left), Jenny Joyram, Deborah Thomason, Sandra Howe, Zalie Thomas, Julie Roney, Christine Nuttall, Susan Hanson, Lesley McIlroy and Debbie Short, 2004

3. Fleetwood Teachers 90s and 00s

Fleetwood High School teacher Andy Diamond with teaching assistants (clockwise from left), Jenny Joyram, Deborah Thomason, Sandra Howe, Zalie Thomas, Julie Roney, Christine Nuttall, Susan Hanson, Lesley McIlroy and Debbie Short, 2004 Photo: Mike Foster


Steve Woodburn from Fleetwood High School, 2003

4. Fleetwood Teachers 90s and 00s

Steve Woodburn from Fleetwood High School, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson


