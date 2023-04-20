31 memorable pictures of teachers who taught at Fleetwood schools in the 90s and 00s - including Fleetwood High, Cardinal Allen, Flakefleet, Shakespeare, St Mary's, St Wulstan's, Larkholme, Chaucer and St Mary's
It’s back to the school days of the 90s and 00s through some fabulous pictures.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST
We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of the teachers who taught in Fleetwood schools during a memorable era. Changes in technology were taking hold but there was always one constant in the classroom and that was the incredible work of the teachers who steered a generation through primary and high schools There’ll be plenty of faces you’ll recognise including old classmates.
